John O. Cook Jr., 70

MOULTONBOROUGH — It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of Gentleman Jack. John “Jack” Otis Cook, Jr., 70, of Moultonborough, died March 13, 2022, in Moultonborough, as a result of a tragic accident.
Born in North Conway on March 7, 1952, he is the son of the late John O. Sr. and Patricia F. (Forristall) Cook of South Tamworth. He grew up in the South Tamworth and later moved to Moultonborough where he lived currently with his wife Nancy.
Jack attended Kenneth A Brett School in Tamworth and graduated from Kennett High School in Conway in 1970.
Jack was employed by Ambrose Bros. Inc, in Meredith for 50 years. He was very meticulous in his work and expected the same from others.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping (at Sandwich Fair and in his own back yard). He also loved auto racing of all kinds. He started ice racing on Meredith Bay in 1978 and later was an important part in forming the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club, where he raced since 1980. When he wasn't racing on the ice, he would be racing on the dirt either at Bear Ridge Speedway, Caanan Speedway, Rumtown (formerly Norway Pines and then The Legion Speedway) and other various tracks. He enjoyed sharing his passion of racing with his family and friends. He was a mentor to many. Always willing to lend a helping hand with a smile that lit up any room. He definitely lived up to his name Gentleman Jack.
He was predeceased by his father John O. Cook Sr. and his brother Allan W. Cook.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Cook of South Tamworth; his wife of 50 years, Nancy Cook; his daughter and her husband, Jackie & Matt Taylor of Moultonborough; his grandchildren, Alicia Taylor and Christopher Taylor of Moultonborough. He also leaves the apple of his eye, his great-grandson, Keelan LaCourse.
Jack also leaves his brother, Vincent Cook of South Tamworth; his sister, Cynthia Frye of Moultonborough; his sister, Lisa Frank of Sandwich; and his brother, Daniel Cook of South Tamworth; many nieces, and nephews, his many close friends and families.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 16 at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Burial will be at the Holland Hill Cemetery in Moultonborough on Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association online at mda.org or mail your donation to MDA, PO Box 7410354, Chicago, Illinois 60674.
To sign Jack’s Book of memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.