John Maher, III, 73

MERRIMACK — John “Jack” F. Maher III, 73, of Merrimack and Moultonborough, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of John F. Maher Jr. and Alice Maher, and was raised and educated in Boston. Most of his childhood years were spent in Moultonborough. Jack and Jayne later moved to Moultonborough. They recently moved to Merrimack.
He worked as a track inspector at the MBTA until retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed playing guitar daily, via the internet, with “the boys in the band,” Jimmy in Wrentham, Massachusetts, and Sammy in Pescata, Italy. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing (“gonna go wet a worm”), snowmobiling and riding motorcycles. He had the quickest wit and ability to make everyone laugh. His humor was endless and all who knew him will smile with the never-ending funny memories.
Jack will be missed, but never forgotten by his wife of 19 years, Jayne Maher; sons, John “JJ” Maher and his fiancé Kristi of Wakefield, and Christopher Maher of Meredith; his stepson, Billy Greene and his wife Kate of Billerica, Massachusetts; his stepdaughter, Erin Greene and her long-time boyfriend Adam Guzman of Providence, Rhode Island; his brother, Bob Maher and his wife Leona of Moultonborough; his sisters, Corrine Sullivan and her husband Bob of Moultonborough, and Pauline Maher of Meredith; his grandchildren, Mikalya, Riley, Meadow, Kaleigh, Skye, Abby, Liam and AJ; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews; and his dear lifelong friend Jimmy Halloway. Jack was also known fondly as Papa Jack to all of his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to calling hours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Rivet Funeral Home located at 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. There will be a memorial service immediately following calling hours in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial contributions in Jack’s honor may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204, or at garysinisefoundation.org
