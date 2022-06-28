MEREDITH — John L McDermott, an Interlakes graduate, and Meredith resident, passed away Friday morning, June 24, 2022, at the age of 56.
John was born in February of 1966 in Massachusetts. Early in life his family moved to Meredith, where they still reside. John was always on the move and loved the outdoors. Spending free time fishing, hiking and driving around were some of his favorite activities.
He spent the years of 1990-1992 in the army stationed in Alaska. Following the military, he spent the vast majority of his life selling cars. He was passionate and had an unmatched skill when it came to his work.
John will always be remembered as the man who tried to make everyone smile. He would go the extra mile for anyone who needed it. It was never easy to keep a smile off his face. His family will forever miss him.
John is survived by his two sons, Chris and Steve; his wife, Sara Lively; mother, Catherine McDermott; sister, in-laws Arthur and Natalie Lively; two nieces, four nephews, and many more loved ones. He is predeceased by his father, Roger Tremblay.
Calling Hours will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
