GILMANTON — John Gurney Bartlett "Bump" passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, days before his 91st birthday.
Born on Dec. 23, 1931, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, John was the second of four children, born to Belden and Hannah (Fox) Bartlett.
As a child, he excelled in sports and tended to the family farm in Derry. Attending Pinkerton Academy, he showed off his athleticism as a member on two state championship football teams. While at Pinkerton, John would meet Charlotte Noddin, who in 1951 would become his wife for the next 45 years.
John attended the University of New Hampshire as a history major, but left before graduating to begin his career as a millwright. Throughout their 45-year marriage, the pair would enjoy many business opportunities together.
From 1962 to 1987, the duo owned and managed Harris Shore Cottages, where they enjoyed many days on Lake Winnipesaukee raising their six children. While here, they created many lasting friendships and memories along the way.
In the early '80s, John oversaw the construction of a large whole tree chip mill, for Connecticut Valley Chipping Company. In the late '80s, John and Charlotte ended up purchasing this chip mill, which John ran for another 10 years. This mill was on a 60-acre site, surrounded by logs to chip, for making paper at S.D. Warrant Paper Company in Westbrook, Maine. Their goal was to fill 120 trailer box loads a week.
After selling Connecticut Valley Chipping Company, John went to work with his sons as a driver and mechanic at Mas-Con Corporation, a company he helped financially start. For many years, he happily tinkered away on any piece of equipment to come his way. He even got himself caught in a few mixers along the way.
For 50+ years, John was a dedicated member of the New Hampshire Masonic community; as an active Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shriner.
There was hardly a dull moment in John’s life. He lived a full robust life. His greatest joys came from boating, sailing and fishing off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. More times than not, he would be found with one of his children or grandchildren by his side at the helm.
He is survived by his sister, Francis "Tina" Dolloff of South Carolina; his six children, Karen Beane and husband Douglas, of Kittery, Maine, Andrew Bartlett and wife Anne, of Gilmanton, Stephen Bartlett and wife Sheila of Gilmanton, David Bartlett and wife Sue of Duck Key, Florida, Jennifer Volk and husband Randy, of Hinesburg, Vermont, and Laurel Bartlett of Fort Myers, Florida. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many nephews and nieces. John was predeceased by his former wife, Charlotte; his infant son, William Bartlett; and two grandchildren, Amy A. Colby and Andrew C. Bartlett.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
