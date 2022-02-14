LACONIA — John Cabezut, 46, of Academy Street, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home.
John was born on September 10, 1975 in Fresno, CA, son of Alan Cabezut and Janet (Maynard) Snetzinger.
John was a Jack-of-all-trades. He did various jobs while working for Laconia Housing for the past three years, from housekeeping to maintenance and everything in between.
John loved spending time with family and enjoyed camping, fishing, and the outdoors.
John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tammy (Steinhauer) Cabezut; two daughters, Hanna Pannett and Ceanna Cabezut, both of Laconia; brother, Eric Cabezut of Alaska; four sisters, Tina Cabezut of, Brandi Cabezut, Tammy Cabezut, all of Alaska, and Stacy Steel of Texas; two uncles; five nieces; four nephews; and numerous cousins. John was predeceased by his grandma, grandpa, step-dad, mother-in-law, two aunts, and three cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 177 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246, date and time to be determined.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in John’s name to the Salvation Army Church, Laconia, NH, or online at www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
