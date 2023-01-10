John C. Wood, 81

John C. Wood, 81

GILFORD — John Charles Wood, of Gilford, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 81, in his home with his family and favorite canines at his bedside. He fought a courageous battle against Parkinson’s Disease for many years.

He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to Frank A. and Muriel (Howe) Wood. He spent his very early years in Vermont until his family relocated to Wakefield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1959, he pursued his education at Norwich University. He was an accomplished skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol while at Norwich. He had fond memories of skiing Cannon Mountain and Tuckerman’s Ravine with his friends. At age 19 he joined the Army, eventually serving in the Vietnam War. In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Velmure).

