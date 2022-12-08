John B. Casey, 80

SUMMERFIELD, Florida — John Bruce Casey, 80, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on November 30, 2022, holding the hand of his wife of 46 years, Sue-Ellen.

Son of the late Muriel and Denis Casey, Bruce came into the world on Mother’s Day 1942 in Manchester, New Hampshire. A good ole Bishop Bradley Catholic schoolboy, he went by the nickname of “Moose” for his prowess on the football field and propensity to annoy the nuns.

