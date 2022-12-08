John B. Casey, 80

SUMMERFIELD, Florida — John Bruce Casey, 80, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on November 30, 2022, holding the hand of his wife of 46 years, Sue-Ellen.
Son of the late Muriel and Denis Casey, Bruce came into the world on Mother’s Day 1942 in Manchester, New Hampshire. A good ole Bishop Bradley Catholic schoolboy, he went by the nickname of “Moose” for his prowess on the football field and propensity to annoy the nuns.
In 1961 his duty to serve saw him enlisting in the U.S. Navy and sailing on the USS Antietam in Pensacola, Florida. However, Bruce found his true calling when he joined the New Hampshire State Police in 1965 as a State Trooper and Commandant of the New Hampshire Police Academy. Rising through the ranks he would retire after 22 years as Lieutenant and Commander of Troop E in Carroll County, New Hampshire.
In retirement, Bruce became even busier, selling Lake Winnipesaukee real estate and working for the U.S. Marshal’s Service until 2003 when he went south to Summerfield, Florida, and lived life to the fullest. He and Sue-Ellen traveled to Greece, Ireland, Europe, and countless Caribbean islands. He famously got a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at the Village Course in Hawaii. Always an athlete, Bruce became a staple at the Del Web Fitness Center. He was known for his commitment to a costume party and his long-winded stories. Bruce loved sailing and golf and helping the softball team. He never met a stranger, and his stories and antics will live on in all his family and friends.
John Bruce Casey is survived by his wife, Sue-Ellen Casey; and his children, Lynnda Casey, Shawn Casey, Shannon Harriman, and Erin Lenz. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Casey and his wife Diane; grandchildren, Kurt and Tim Casey, Emily and Austin Parker, Christopher, Katelyn, Sarah Harriman, and Dylan and Julia Lenz; great-grandchildren, Laci, Georgia, Colton, Rowdy, Emilia, Jackson, and baby Baker.
A Veteran’s Memorial Ceremony will be held on January 20, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.