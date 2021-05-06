PHOENIX, Ariz. — John Albert Gill, 54, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2021.
He was born March 2, 1967 in Laconia, New Hampshire, to Omer and Carmel Gill. The youngest of four children, he graduated from Laconia High School in 1985. He briefly attended Northeastern University and Boston Architectural Center before earning a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1996 from Northern Arizona University, where he met his wife of 23 years, Pam. After briefly moving back to New England with Pam, he worked as a software engineer for Motorola, General Dynamics, and, most recently, Intel. After returning to Phoenix, he and Pam were blessed with two children, Ian and Katerina.
John loved hiking and playing tennis, and he was happiest listening to music, learning to play the guitar, and watching movies with his family.
He is survived by his wife and children; mother; two sisters, Lise (Glen) DeHart and Renée (Tony) Savat; brother, Paul (Mary) Gill; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service, with masks required, will be held at Black Mountain United Church of Christ, Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m. Please RSVP to the family if you plan on attending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KAET at azpbs.org.
A celebration of life is planned for summer 2021 in Laconia, date to be determined.
