GILMANTON — Joel Edward Bjork, 71, of Gilmanton, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Born on September 5, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Joel was the son of the late Merle and Shirley (Silverness) Bjork.
Raised and educated in Minnesota, Joel attended Hutchinson Technical College and the University of Minnesota. His early career was spent working in the technical and training NDT departments of the Boeing Company, both in Seattle and in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. In 2003, after working for various aviation contractors in New York and then in New Hampshire, Joel obtained his CDL license and began a later life career driving tractor trailers. He was still employed part-time as a dispatcher for JP Noonan Transportation in Hooksett at the time of his death.
Joel was a private pilot who enjoyed flying a 1947 Silveraire Luscombe. He held an amateur radio license, enjoying the challenge of operating in Morse Code. He was collector of cookbooks, oil lamps, and old radios, and a tinkerer of anything that looked intriguing enough to take apart and put back together. Within his family circle, his Weber grill roasted holiday turkeys with smoky gravy and popovers with maple syrup will forever remain legendary.
Joel was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia (Powers) Bjork, his brother David Bjork of Maplewood, Minnesota; sister, Cindy Bjork; and nephew, Michael Bjork of Cottage Grove, Minnesota. He also leaves numerous friends and colleagues across many states of the country.
Quick with a joke and a helping hand, Joel was a kind and generous man, just an all-round great guy. He will always be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.
As per Joel’s wishes, no services are being held at this time.
In remembrance of Joel’s life, please consider making a donation in his name to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109, nhfoodbank.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
