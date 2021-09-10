LACONIA — Joanne T. (Phelps) Borda, 81, died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at her home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Joanne was born September 28, 1939, in Rutland, VT, to the late Earle and Doris (Greenan) Phelps.
Joanne attended local schools in Rutland, VT, before moving to Laconia. In 1951 her parents opened a furniture store, Tower Wayside (now Harris Furniture). She graduated from Laconia High, Class of 1957, and from Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover, NH.
After graduation, she was employed as a RN at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. While living in New York, she met her future husband, James J. Borda. After their marriage, they moved to Laconia to raise their family. At that time, they opened Scott’s Antiques Shop in Laconia. Joanne continued her nursing career at Lakes Region General Hospital (LRGH), McKerley Health Care Center, and the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, from which she retired.
Joanne was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Laconia.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Borda; her son, James Borda, both of Laconia; two brothers and their wives, Richard and Gail Laker Phelps of Chichester, and Paul and Mary Lou Phelps of Laconia; sisters-in-law, Alice Phelps of Allenstown, Joanne Sainz of CT, and Marie and Joseph Nohavicka of NY; brother-in-law, Richard Borda and his wife Carol Panza of NY; and several nephews, nieces and a cousin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Scott and Richard Borda, and by a brother, Michael Phelps.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow at St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia, NH, where Joanne will be buried next to her sons.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Joanne’s name be made to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
