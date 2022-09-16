JoAnne M. Irwin, 62

JoAnne M. Irwin, 62

SPENCER, Virginia — Joanne M. Irwin, 62, passed away on September 12, 2022, at her home in Spencer, Virginia, after a short illness, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on October 31, 1959, to the late Eugene and Marion Romprey. She spent many years in Mexico, New York, as she raised her son and met her husband, the love of her life. Together, they spent the remainder of their years at their home in Spencer, Virginia.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.