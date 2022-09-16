SPENCER, Virginia — Joanne M. Irwin, 62, passed away on September 12, 2022, at her home in Spencer, Virginia, after a short illness, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on October 31, 1959, to the late Eugene and Marion Romprey. She spent many years in Mexico, New York, as she raised her son and met her husband, the love of her life. Together, they spent the remainder of their years at their home in Spencer, Virginia.
Joanne is predeceased by her loving parents as well as several friends and loved ones.
She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, LaVerne L. Irwin of Spencer, Virginia; son, Andrew D. Irwin and his partner, Jennifer Maki of Oswego, New York; daughter, Melissa (David) Siakowski of Ooltelwha, Tennesee; daughter, Jennifer Irwin of Athena, Tennesee; brother, David E. Romprey of Cortland, New York; niece and nephew, Laura and James; grandchildren, Hailee, Logan, Seth, and Madilyn; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Lincoln. Joanne touched the lives of many people and she leaves behind several dear friends and family members.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice by visiting www.hospicefoundation.org, as the organization and their staff were a blessing in this hard time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.