Jesse Andrew Bartlett, 72, passed away on Friday, November 19, in the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH, after battling a long illness.
He was born on September 7, 1949, the son of Jesse and Mary Bartlett. He was raised in Ashland, NH, attended Ashland schools, and graduated from Ashland High School. Following graduating, he attended the NH Vocational Technical School for graphic arts. Jesse had a long career at Lew A Cummings Printing in Concord, New Hampshire.
Jesse had a few hobbies through his life that continued till the end. One being playing the bass guitar in young years, was proficient on the computer and loved Nascar and racing. Any day watching Nascar was a good day for him. In much later years, Jesse had many years where he worked at the nearby Walmart as door greeter where he made many new acquaintances. He was very well liked there.
He is survived by wife Jeannine (Pelchat) Bartlett; stepchildren, Rosemary, Joshua and Lynn; and his brother, Joseph L. Bartlett.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
