TILTON — It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Jennifer Renee Keefe, on Jan. 7.
She was born on March 21, 1977, in Laconia, the daughter of A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin and Deborah Boissonnault of Laconia. Jennifer, known to her family and friends as "Jenn," had a true lust for light in many colors, which she proudly displayed through her vibrant personality and sense of style. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. She was a dedicated worker, most recently employed as an assembler at Aavid Thermalloy, LLC in Laconia and as a part-time bartender at Al’s Village Pizza in Franklin. Jenn may have been shy at times, but she thrived in these work environments and formed close relationships with those around her. This was no surprise, as she was a beautiful soul known to make friends everywhere she went.
Jenn loved to keep herself busy, when not spending time with family and friends. Some of her passions included sewing, crafting and baking, which she often turned into gifts for everyone. Jenn adored sunflowers, crazy daisies, sugar skulls and all things rockabilly. She had a love for vintage cars and the band Dropkick Murphys. She could often be found frequenting shows whenever they were in town.
Jennifer will forever be remembered by her father, A. Peter Keefe Sr. of Franklin; her sons, Devin Mooney and his girlfriend Kelsey of Franklin, and Zack Douville of Franklin; her siblings, Kristie Vincent and her husband Jack of Sanbornton, and A. Peter Keefe Jr. and his wife Alison of Deerfield; her niece, Michelle Keefe, with whom she shared a special bond, and her great-niece, Riley, both of Sanbornton; her nephews, Aiden and Connor; her beautiful granddaughters, Lilliana and Neveah; and the love of her life, Joe Molodowec of New Jersey, whom she truly enjoyed traveling to spend time with, any chance she could get. Jenn also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom she shared wonderful memories.
Jenn’s love for life was like no other, she had the ability to light up a room on even the darkest of days. She had an amazing sense of humor and always appreciated a good joke. You could not help but smile when you heard her laugh. Jenn would always go above and beyond for those she loved and her presence will be truly missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 4-6 p.m. at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St.
