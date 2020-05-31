LACONIA — On Monday, May 18, 2020, Jennifer Towle, loving sister, aunt and daughter went to be with Our Lord at the age of 46. Jennifer was born on July 18, 1973 in Laconia, NH. She was the third child born to Gordon M. Towle and Patrice (Hayes) Towle. Jennifer was a special soul who, with her mother’s help, proudly earned her High school diploma. Our mother always advocated for Jennifer to assure she would experience a full life.
Jennifer spent many summers at the family’s Alton Bay camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. She enjoyed swimming, family gatherings, barbecues and the annual fire works celebrations. She especially loved annual State agricultural fairs, where she would eagerly go to see every animal. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Our mother raised Siamese kittens, so we always had cats that she could shower with love. She always looked forward to playing fetch with Sophie, her sister Julia’s Chocolate Labrador.
Jennifer loved Holidays and had a tradition of going to Christmas craft fairs every year with her mother and sister. She would choose small crafts to give to her family as gifts each year. Jennifer adored nature, including bird watching, flowers, rainbows and sunsets. Some of her favorites were robins, loons, cardinals and hummingbirds. Her favorite flower was the lilac, as was our mother’s. She saw the wonderment and beauty in God’s creation.
Jen’s interests included collecting pens of all kinds, especially unique ones. She also collected key chains and lanyards. She treasured one special red lanyard that had belonged to our mother. She was saved, loved the Lord and attended The Bible Speaks church. She loved Christian, Country and 80s music. Jen could name almost any classic rock tune just from the opening chords. Her favorite TV show was "Knight Rider" and one of the highlights of her life was when mom brought her to meet David Hasselhoff.
When Jennifer loved you, she loved you completely and unconditionally. She often kept a Polaroid camera with her to capture moments with friends and family. She loved her family unceasingly and cherished time with them. Jen leaves a legacy of perseverance, strength, happiness and most importantly love. While we wish we had more time with Jen, it brings us comfort to know Jen is singing and dancing in heaven with Our Lord Jesus and our beloved mother.
Jennifer was predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by her sister Julia Jason, her partner Richard and nephew James Jason. She is also survived by her brother James Towle, his wife Debbie, her nephews Miles Towle and Keith Towle, as well as her sister-in-law Marcia Haven.
The family will be forever grateful to the staff of Southridge Rehab and Living Center in Biddeford, Maine. The nursing staff that took care of Jennifer were compassionate, dedicated and showed their love for her in so many ways. You will never be forgotten. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
If you wish to honor Jennifer the family suggests a donation made in her name to Responsible Pet Care, PO Box 82, Norway, ME 04268 or The American Cancer Society.
A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com
