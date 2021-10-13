GILFORD — Jeffrey Thibault, 44, of Cherry Valley Road, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Jeff was born on July 29, 1977 in Nashua, NH, to the late Ronald and Winifred (Reardon) Thibault.
Jeff grew up in Merrimack, NH, where he graduated from Bishop Guertin High School. In high school he developed his passion for the game of soccer. He later attended college at Sacred Heart University and was the captain of the soccer team.
Jeff’s other passion was skiing. He spent many days on the slopes in Mount Washington, Sugarloaf, and mostly Gunstock Mountain in Gilford where he was a Children’s Center Ski Instructor for many years. He taught many new skiers the love and excitement of skiing on the mountains. Jeff later became the Buildings Maintenance Manager at Gunstock Mountain.
Jeff loved hiking, running, listening to his favorite band; Dave Matthews Band, and teaching people the slopes. He enjoyed life and was a devoted friend.
Jeff is survived by his brother Ron Thibault of Parrish, FL; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins; and two very special people, Bryson and Hayden Blanchard of Belmont. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all that knew him.
A Celebration of Jeff's life will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., at Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
