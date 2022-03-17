MADAWASKA, Maine — Jeanne I. Waterman died March 2, 2022, in Caribou, ME, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Laconia, NH, September 23, 1939, the daughter of Edmund and Doris (Nadeau) Smith. She was a graduate of Laconia High School. She worked as a phone operator and later at the I.G.A., a pizza place at the Weirs and eventually with her husband ran JK’s Corner Store in Belmont.
Jeanne liked to bowl back in the day, and loved to play cards and board games with family and friends. She also loved going to Florida in the winters and spending summers at their camp in Maine. Prior to that she lived many years on the farm in Belmont, NH.
She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Kenneth Waterman, and their sons, Keith, James, Jeff and John. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline Smith; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Annette and George Phippard; a niece and nephews.
She was a wonderful wife, mom, sister, aunt and grandmother.
Interment will take place in New Hampshire in the spring.
