Jeanine P. Chapdelaine, 59

LACONIA — Jeanine Patricia Chapdelaine, 59, of Clover Lane, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Jeanine was born on July 14, 1962 in Quincy, MA, the daughter of the late Leo and the late Theresa ( Lehane) Chapdelaine.
Jeanine grew up in Duxbury, MA, graduating from Duxbury High School in 1980. In her junior year of high school, Jeanine studied abroad in Cotabato City, Mindanau, in the Philippines, representing the Duxbury Rotary Club as an international exchange student. She went on to attend the University of Maine, Orono, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in May of 1984.
After graduation, Jeanine embarked on a successful career working for 19 years at the US Army Soldiers System Center in Natick, MA, managing the business and administrative functions of the Department of Defense Combat Feeding Program. She traveled the world while presenting to Congressional, Military, and Media audiences about Combat Feeding Program goals and accomplishments. In recognition of her dedication to her work, she received numerous National Honors and Awards, including the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service in 1996 and the Commander's Award for Civilian Service in 1991, 1998, and 2000.
In 2003, Jeanine relocated to Medina, OH, to live near family. During her nine years in Medina, she was employed with MTD, Cub Cadet, and The Westfield Group. Jeanine returned to New England in March of 2012, living in Hooksett, NH, for seven years, then finally settling in Laconia, NH, with family in 2019. She was very proudly and happily employed with Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, NH, for several years during this time. Jeanine was a gentle, loving woman, who put her love for her family above everything. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her siblings, Denise DeLano and her husband Bud of Iron Mountain, MI, Mary LaBonty and her husband Jim of Laconia, NH, and Chris Chapdelaine and his wife Missy of Benton, AR. A much beloved aunt, Jeanine is survived by her nine nieces and nephews, Benjamin (Corissa), Megan (Paul Fletcher) DeLano, James, Melissa (Alex Mann), Christopher (Michelle Silverstein) LaBonty, Nicholas, Collin, Connor Chapdelaine, and Bree Brandon; and great-niece Olive DeLano. Jeanine is also survived by her dearly loved step-mother of 31 years, Shelby Maloof Chapdelaine of Fishers, IN. In addition to her parents, Jeanine is predeceased by her sister, Theresa Marie Chapdelaine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Following Mass, Jeanine's family welcomes relatives and friends to gather with them at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246, to celebrate Jeanine's life.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in honor of Jeanine may be made to the Duxbury Rotary Club, PO Box 272, Duxbury, MA, 02331.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
