Jeanine L. Moorehead, 88

GILMANTON — Jeanine "Jane" Louise Moorehead, 88, of Allens Mill Road, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 18, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Jane was born on April 18, 1933 in Walden, VT, the daughter of the late of Leonard and Grace (Astbury) Anair.
In 1935, her family moved to Laconia, where she spent her elementary years, until 1945 when she moved to Gilmanton with her mother and stepdad, Louie Segalini. She grew up loving the farm life and helping her dad work with the animals and gardens. This was where she knew she would make her roots meeting childhood friends like Betty and the McClary boys.
In 1950, Jane moved to W. Lebanon, graduated high school in 1951, and started working at Dartmouth Hitchcock as a medical clerk. In the spring of 1952, Jane returned home to Gilmanton to see brother, Bob and meet a handsome sailor, his friend, Carl Moorehead. Jane married the love of her life on October 4 of that very same year. They built a home, raised their family and became pillars of the community. Always social and civic minded, Jane would always be involved with events such as July 4th, Old Home Day Bean Dinner, Fire department Clam Bakes, and PTA. Without a doubt, you would always see her and Carl on the dance floor.
Jane was always a presence in all she did. She worked the election polls for years as a Ballot Clerk and then served for many years as Supervisor of the Checklist. Jane worked at Sears in Gilford and office jobs throughout the years until she decided to work at the Gilmanton Post Office, where she loved seeing all the familiar faces. In the later years, Jane volunteered at the Historical Society and St. Vincent DePaul.
Jane was quite an athlete. She played women's softball, bowled in leagues, and always up for a basketball game and challenging her kids! In 1969, Jane became head cook at the Gilmanton Elementary School and during that year she started coaching her daughter’s basketball team and continued coaching there and in Belmont for many years. She also helped her son, Rick, coach softball. Her greatest joy was family. She tried to never miss the grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's games or events to give them her support.
Jane loved all animals and provided much love to many dogs and her favorite cat "Chowder.” For many summers, she would take the kids camping where husband Carl was working for weeks at a time in Maine and Massachusetts. Jane later spent time at Old Orchard with her family, walking barefoot, collecting shells, visiting lighthouses, and chasing the grandchildren on the beach. She loved playing cards and board games. So when you are out and about, seeing children playing with their pets or at the coast in sight of a lighthouse, smile and remember Jane.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Carl Moorehead, of Gilmanton; three sons, Shane Moorehead and his wife, Kathy of Gilmanton, Rickey Moorehead and his wife, Doreen of Gilmanton, and Carl Moorehead and his wife, Carol Sue of Dunbarton; daughter, Grace "Gem" Parsons and her husband, Tadd of Laconia; three sisters, Lois, Linda and Mary Louise; nine grandchildren, Cassie, Abby, Nick, Alex, Tyler, Jeanine, Katy, Nicholas and Chris; six great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her brothers, Lloyd, Ron, Recardo, Barry, Wayne and Chick; a sister, Beverly; and by her grandson, Adam.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilmanton Community Church in the corners, 497 Province Road, Gilmanton.
Burial will be held in the spring at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations may be made in Jane's memory to the First Congregational Society in Gilmanton, (Smith Meeting House), 544 Meeting House Road, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
The family would like to thank all the VNA nurses for their guidance and support throughout this difficult time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.