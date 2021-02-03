WARREN — Jeanette R. (Roberts) Wiggin, 80 of Warren, New Hampshire, died on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home following a period of failing health. Jeanette was born in Plymouth, June 4, 1940, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Ethel (Avery) Roberts. She worked for many years, from graduation until her retirement as charge person in the mail room at the Concord Group Insurance Company, traveling each day from Warren. She was a dedicated employee there. She lived in Northfield for several years following her marriage to Frank "Pete" G. Wiggin, later moving to the Robert's homestead in Warren. She had a love for animals. Jeanette recently became fond of "Lucky Jr", who often is seen in the Laconia Daily Sun from the Sanborn Garage in Laconia and family, The Sanborn family became visitors with Lucky at the Wiggin home in Warren. Lucky became part of Jeanette's family.
Jeanette was very supportive to her church and her neighbors who kept an eye out for Jeanette and Pete should they need something. In addition to her parents, She was predeceased by son, Charles Wiggin, daughter, Linda Shaw and grandson, Jason M. Hodgdon.
She leaves her husband of 36 years, Frank "Pete" G. Wiggin of Warren; daughters, Rosanna Bartlett of Bristol, Emma Shaw of Laconia and Laura Shaw of Plymouth; grand and great-grandchildren.
According to Jeanette's wishes there are no calling hours or services at this time. A graveside service will be held in Warren Village Cemetery in the spring.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Jeanette's name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247-0572.
Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.