LACONIA — On Monday, June 20, 2022, Jeanette "Jan" G. Boklund, of Laconia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 95.
Jeanette was born on February 8, 1927, in Manchester, to Rose and Albert Landry. She married the love of her life, Carl S. Boklund, on June 28, 1946. They raised one son, Carl J. Boklund, in Fairfield, CT, until moving to Trumbull, CT, in 1973 where they resided until retirement in 2007. She proudly worked as an accountant at Bialik and Neville accounting firm in Westport, CT, for 31 years. She and Carl moved to NH in 2007 to be closer to family.
Jan enjoyed many hobbies including traveling, boating, dancing, decorating, sewing, fashion, gardening, bird watching, cooking, and spending quality time with family and friends. Her family meant the world to her and she never missed an opportunity to brag about them. She was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Laconia.
Jan was a wonderful woman who was generous, strong, compassionate, and full of life. She loved the Lord and her family deeply and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson, and her husband Norman Johnson; her three grandchildren, Nathan Boklund, Kristen Meyer, and Erika Emerton; and her great-grandchildren, Aelah, Amelie, Elias, Milo, Oliver, Taya and Tristan. Jan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl S. and her son Carl J.; her sweet mother, Rose Desmarais Landry; father, Albert Landry; her sisters, Violet Landry Sear and Margaret Landry; and her brother, Albert Landry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH.
A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
