Jean B. Corriveau, 91

LACONIA — Jean B. Corriveau passed away on May 30, at the age of 91. She had been living at the Taylor Community, Laconia, for the last seven years. She moved back to Laconia from the Keene area to be closer to family.
Jean was the daughter of Edmund J. and Alice E. (Johnson) Corriveau and was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Laconia. She was a graduate of Laconia High School (Class of 1950) and always felt she got an excellent education at LHS. After working at Peoples National Bank for several years, Jean decided she wanted to travel. She drove across the USA, lived and worked in Salem and Albany, Oregon, Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Keene. She finally decided to attend Keene Teachers College and graduated in 1963, one year before the name changed to Keene State College.
Jean began her career in education in 1963 by starting the K-2 Physical Education program for SAU #29 (Keene, etc.), and ended it in 1993 as the drug education coordinator (K-12) for SAU #29. This included staff development training and workshops for staff, parents and administrators (1989-1993). In the years between, she taught grades three, four and five at Fuller School and Lincoln School. Jean got additional training and education from Keene State College, receiving her Chemical Dependency Therapist Certificate. She also volunteered 400 hours at Spofford Hall, a drug and alcohol rehab center. Jean worked with 9-20 year old young men and women. It was an eye opening experience. Teaching was an excellent choice for her. She retired in 1993 after 30 years.
The following years were filled with new and wonderful adventures, traveling the USA, Canada, Nova Scotia, Alaska, the alpine countries, Switzerland, and two trips to Ireland. Jean had a great time making new friends and wonderful memories. She loved all of the time she spent in Maine over the years and went to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun as often as she could. Jean enjoyed gardening (flowers and vegetables), yard work, swimming, golfing, all of her wonderful friends and her sweet puppies. She was a member of Home, Healthcare and Hospice, Senior Advocates, Monadnock Substance Abuse Association, Town of Surry Planning Board, Keene New Hampshire and National Education Associations.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Barbara H. Flanders (2003), and her brother Robert E. Corriveau (2013). Her survivors include nephews and a niece, Kevin (Beth), Lee-Anne, Skip, Brian (Buz), and Michael. Brian and Buz were caregivers and much appreciated. And, most important, Jean’s life partner for over 60 years, Carole A. Plaisted.
Memorial donations in Jean’s memory may be sent to the Sunshine Fund (for staff), Taylor Residents Association c/o Taylor Community, 435 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246 (TaylorCommunity.org).
In keeping with Jean’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Her ashes will be scattered in some of her favorite places in Surry, Keene, Laconia, Wells Beach and Ogunquit, Maine. Foley Funeral Home of Keene, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Jean, visit FoleyFuneralHome.com.
