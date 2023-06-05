Jean B. Corriveau, 91

LACONIA — Jean B. Corriveau passed away on May 30, at the age of 91. She had been living at the Taylor Community, Laconia, for the last seven years. She moved back to Laconia from the Keene area to be closer to family.

Jean was the daughter of Edmund J. and Alice E. (Johnson) Corriveau and was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Laconia. She was a graduate of Laconia High School (Class of 1950) and always felt she got an excellent education at LHS. After working at Peoples National Bank for several years, Jean decided she wanted to travel. She drove across the USA, lived and worked in Salem and Albany, Oregon, Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Keene. She finally decided to attend Keene Teachers College and graduated in 1963, one year before the name changed to Keene State College.

