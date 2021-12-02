TILTON — Jayson Michael Wiles, 46, passed away on November 30 at Concord Hospital after a long period of declining health. He was a loving son, father, brother, grandson, and friend to so many.
He was born on February 21, 1975 in Portsmouth, NH, the son of Eileen and Russell Wiles. After living in Exeter, NH for the first four years of his life, he lived most of his life in Tilton, NH, along with time in Laconia and Northfield, NH. Jayson graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1994.
His high school years included playing basketball and participating on the track team. He was a member of the 4 X 100 relay team that won the Class M state championship in 1994. Jayson was also a four-year member of the Winnisquam high school band and played the saxophone. He also enjoyed drawing and that talent included clever recreations of comic book characters and super-heroes. He was an avid skateboarder and that was his many sporting activity, along with swimming and diving, until he entered high school and team sports. Of course, as his friends and family can attest, it was Jayson’s keen sense of humor that enamored him to so very many people over the course of his lifetime.
During his adult life, Jayson was first and foremost, the proud father of his two beautiful children, Alyssa, and Brycen. He enjoyed being outdoors while working in the landscaping business at the Lochmere Golf & Country Club and the Steele Hill Resort. He also worked at Aavid Engineering and with a home construction and renovation business. He worked with his parents for the Rich Plan of Northern New England home food service as an in-home customer service representative. His last full-time job was at Market Basket in Tilton where he worked as a stock clerk for the better part of a decade. His hobbies included snowboarding, basketball, bowling, fishing, and sky diving. He loved our family volleyball games and watching Patriots football with Pop. Jayson also loved delving into the history of the Tilton/Northfield area and often visited the local historical society website. He loved to talk about the town's history, including our famous, "The Memorial Arch of Tilton," which is really located in Northfield, and built by millionaire Charles E. Tilton after his visit to Rome Italy. It is a 55-foot replica of the 1st century AD, Roman "Arch of Titus."
He is survived by his mother and father, Eileen and Russell Wiles; his brother, Gregory Wiles; his daughter, Alyssa Wiles; and his son, Brycen Wiles and their mother, Bethany Bacon. Ivy Storey is his goddaughter, and a permanent part of the Wiles family. His paternal grandfather, William Wiles, paternal uncles Stephen Keith and David Wiles. Paternal cousins, Shirleen Robertson, Dianna Salinder, Kelly Williams, Stacey Levesque, Jessica South, and Allison Anastasoff. Bethany Bacon's parents, Sandra Cushing, and Alan Bacon and her sister, Jessica Coulter. Jessica joined the family about six hours before his passing and advised the hospital staff to adjust his pain medications to ensure he was comfortable and then she sang all four verses of Amazing Grace. That was a beautiful moment felt by all, including Jayson we believe.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Harl Savage and their son, uncle, Donald Savage, his paternal grandmother, Mary Wiles, and numerous friends of his who also died too young.
He leaves behind his faithful friend and companion, our beloved pug chihuahua. Lucy, aka "Lucy Lou" and “the goose”. All those who knew Jayson will remember him as a man who had a heart of gold regarding both humans and animals.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church of St Gabriel Parish in Franklin. Burial will be held at a later date in Exeter Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a donation be made to your local SPCA or animal shelter in his name.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
