Janet Macomber, 67

GILFORD — Janet Gaudette Macomber, 67, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH.
Janet was born November 3, 1954 in Manchester, NH, to the late Bryant and Helen Gaudette.
Janet was a long time resident of Gilford. She graduated with an English major from UNH. She was a Personal Lines Manager at Byse Agency in Laconia, NH. Her last place of employment was at TJ Maxx in Gilford. She served as President of Insurance Professionals of New Hampshire.
Janet made many friends throughout her life here on earth. She was always making sure everyone was having a good time. She also loved to motorcycle with her then-husband, Nicholas Macomber, and other friends who enjoyed the sport also.
She was an animal lover and had many cats and dogs throughout her life. All animals were attracted to her gentle and kind ways. As a friend she would never let you down and would be there for you. Janet had a courageous spirit and did not let life's struggles define her. She will be fondly remembered and missed by everyone who knew her.
Janet leaves her boyfriend and partner, Brian Howe of Gilford, NH; and two nieces that she loved very much, Megan and Katlyn Macomber, of Glastonbury, CT.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2022.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Janet's name came be made to the Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247-0572.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
