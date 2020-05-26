MEREDITH — Janet M. Desrosiers, 68, passed away peacefully Saturday May 16 at her home in Meredith, NH with her husband David and her family by her side.
Jan was born on September 12, 1951 in Wilmington, Massachusetts to Carroll and Helen Hudgins. She grew up in the Wilmington/North Reading area and had very fond memories of her childhood there. There were many things she was proud of in her life, especially being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Another of her accomplishments that brought her great pride was being one of the few women truck drivers in the 70s and 80s and driving as a team around the country throughout her life with her husband.
Jan is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Desrosiers of Meredith; and her 5 children, Julie Desrosiers-Gage and her husband, Nick, of Merrimack, NH; Janelle Desrosiers and her fiancé Shawn Hurd of Meredith, NH, Jamie Desrosiers of Norton, Massachusetts, Jack Desrosiers of Sioux City, Iowa and Jill Carlini of Haverhill, Massachusetts; plus her 5 grandchildren, Jaxon, Jeremiah and Jillian Hurd of Meredith and Nicholas and Kylie Gage of Merrimack. She will be missed and remembered by countless family, friends and anyone who knew her as a strong, stubborn, and very loving woman. At her request there will be no calling hours — a celebration of life will be held sometime in the future.
We would like to thank Lakes Region VNA hospice nurses for the incredible care they gave Jan and to our whole family. We are forever grateful.
