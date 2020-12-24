TILTON — Janet D. Bickford, 76, of Gusty Road, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, after a brief battle with cancer.
Janet was a loving Wife and Mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved the beach and always counted down the days to her weeks at Hampton Beach. She also enjoyed going to Bingo, although all the money she won was from pull tickets, along with an occasional shout out “Bingo.” She also enjoyed going to any casino you would take her to for endless hours playing the slot machines. She had a great sense of humor and always had a witty comeback. Janet will be dearly missed.
Janet was born on July 16, 1944, in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Doris (Allen) Fields. She proudly served in the United States Navy. Following the military, Janet worked for NH Ball Bearing for over thirty years.
Janet is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Bickford; two sons, William Caldwell Jr. and his wife, Jen and Michael Bickford; four daughters, Tina Marino and her husband, Tim, Tammy Caldwell, Tina Wadleigh and her husband Jim, Mandy Bickford and her boyfriend, Benjamin; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Garry Fields and his wife, Tina and Daniel Fields. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Lindstrom.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH.
A Graveside Service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
