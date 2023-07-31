Jamison A. Jacheo, 16

ASHLAND — Jamison Alexander Jacheo, 16, of Ashland, passed away on July 26, from a tragic swimming accident.
Jamison was born on Aug. 24, 2006, in Plymouth, the son of Tanya Stewart of Ashland and Joseph Jacheo III of Campton.
He grew up in Ashland, attended Ashland Elementary School and went on to Plymouth Regional High School. He was employed by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Plymouth, where he was known as "Jay."
Jamison was the kindest kid that you would ever meet. He went out of his way to hug those he loved to show how much he cared. He made everyone laugh and his smile lit up every room. He had so many friends.
Kory Cross and Brandon Fogg were brothers by choice. He loved fishing, hunting and riding his snowmobiles. He was determined to get his 1990 Polaris Indy 500 back to mint condition. He spent hours working in his carport on his sleds with his Uncle Keegan Wright, who took the time to show him how to fix snowmobiles. His other favorite hobby was hanging out with his best friend, his Papa Tom (Thomas B. Stewart).
He was predeceased by his stepbrother and best friend, Nicholas Rogers, Papa Bear Brian Ayers of Campton, and his Uncle Michael Stewart of Ashland.
Jamison is survived by his mother and father; step-parents, Crissylee Rogers of Campton and Shane Wright of Ashland; his brother, Jordan Jacheo of Campton; his sister, Jianna Jacheo of Ashland; his grandparents, Thomas and Crystal Stewart of Bridgewater and Susan Ayers of Campton; great-grandmothers, Beverley Godville of New Hampton, Lucy Potter of Bridgewater, and Maryann Kondor of Campton; step-grandparents, Robert and Cindy Wright of Bridgewater; step-siblings, Caitlin Rogers, Skyler Norman and Xzavier Clifford, all of Campton; and many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends.
He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our world has been shattered and will never be the same.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave. in Ashland, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Ashland Community Church, Main Street in Ashland, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland.
Everyone is invited to the Dupuis-Cross American Legion on Main Street in Ashland following the services. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
