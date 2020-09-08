LACONIA — Jamie Lynn Carnie, 71, passed away Sept. 6, at her home after a brave 14-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded at her bedside by her husband and friends.
Jamie was born in Sayville, N.Y. on February 24, 1949, to the late Norman and Ethel (Sonneborn) Carnie. She moved to New Hampshire in 1968, and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1969.
Jamie worked many years in Laconia as a secretary at Vernitron Electronics and did housekeeping in her later years.
Jamie loved her pet cats and all animals. She loved spending time at Wells Beach on the ocean. She had a vast knowledge of antiques and had a great antique doll collection.
Jamie leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Richard Wiley. She also leaves behind her best friend of 55 years, Doreen Morehead of Gilmanton; a sister, Kathy and her husband Jim Heyman of Ariz.; a nephew, Casey Heyman of Gilmanton; a niece, Nancy of Ariz.; a step-brother, Gary Carnie; a cousin, "Flip"; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jamie was predeceased by her brother, John Carnie and sisters, Bonnie Davis and Beth Carnie.
Jamie was thankful for the wonderful care she received from Dr. Charles Catcher and his staff. She was also appreciative of the 40 years of care that Dr. Mirno Pasquali provided to her. A special thanks to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice for their devoted care given to Jamie.
A private family ceremony for Jamie will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
