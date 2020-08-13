LACONIA — James P. Murphy Jr., 66, of Laconia, passed away a hero on Wednesday, August, 12, 2020, saving the life of another at the Glendale Docks, Gilford.
He was born on May 13, 1954, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to James Murphy Sr. and Antoinette (Aquino) Murphy. He grew up in Gilford and spent most of his childhood on Welch Island where he loved to spend time swimming, boating, and hanging out with his family and friends. He attended school in Gilford and Laconia.
Jim worked as a construction worker and mechanic for most of his working years but could and did do just about anything, including race cars. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling — especially in Vermont.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy (Bean) Murphy of Laconia; his daughter, Tracy Schultz and her partner Joe Wetherbee of Laconia; his two grandsons, Shane and Keith Schultz of Laconia; brothers Mike Murphy and his wife Patti of Gilford, Pat Murphy and his wife Ginga of Laconia; a sister, Kathy Murphy of Brantley, Alabama; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his son, Shawn Murphy; his close friend, Eddie Buczak; and his beloved dog, Cooper.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street #104, Manchester, NH, 03101 or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts, 02215.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
