GILMANTON IRON WORKS — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, James N. Locke, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinson disease. He was 84.
Born during the Great Depression, James was predeceased by his two brothers, Kent Jr. and Thomas; and parents, Kent D. Locke Sr. and Margaret Johnston Locke.
James graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to become a successful Entrepreneur. Born on a farm, Jim was no stranger to hard work. After working as a mason before and during his school years, he began his career in banking and then on to real estate developing. Eventually, he formed Locke Associates Inc. Real Estate in 1973 and New Hampshire Earth Mechanics in 1975, now known as Northeast Earth Mechanics.
Jim was best known for his quick-witted humor, fierce determination, generous spirit and car racing career. A visionary, he co-founded a bank, the well-known Locke Lake Colony development and Waterville Estates just to name a few.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Natalie Jean Price Locke; son, James N. Locke II, and his wife Tary; and daughter, Margaret Locke Emerson, and her husband Roger; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, brother- and sisters-in-law.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilmanton Community Church Iron Works building where Jim and Jean were married, currently known as the Harvest Church. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Neurology Department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for brain research, https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/parkinsons_fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.