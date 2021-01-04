TILTON — Jacqueline L. Sullivan, 81, a longtime resident of Tilton, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday December 11, 2020. Family and her beloved dog, Princess, were at her side. She was born in Nashua, NH on August 21, 1939, daughter of Winston and Rose Emma (Nadeau) Carter.
“Jackie” spent her youth and schooled in Merrimack where she graduated with honors in 1957. She received her nursing degree from NHTI in 1983 at the age of 43. She helped deliver babies and ran the Outpatient Clinic at Franklin Hospital for most of her career. She briefly relocated to Florida to spend time near her daughter, Kathleen Macenas, of Delray Beach and Granddaughter, Nikayla Macenas of Boynton Beach. While there, she worked as a community hospice nurse. Jackie later moved back to New Hampshire and ultimately retired from nursing at the New Hampshire Veterans Home.
A loving mother to a fault, Jackie dedicated her life, heart and soul to her family. She wanted nothing in return but their love and affection. She was a role model and positive influence on her entire family. She was particularly supportive of her granddaughter, Kristine Paez and great-grandsons, Devon Paez-Simmons and Jamie Paez-Simmons of Manchester.
Jackie last resided at the Sullivan family compound on Lake Winnisquam with her two sons. Brian Sullivan, with his wife Sharon, and Shawn Sullivan, with his love, Jessica, ensured that she had at-home care and assistance. Despite declining health, Jackie enjoyed a cruise to Cuba with family and friends in 2019.
Her family includes daughter, Ann Paez, of Manchester; grandson, Matthew Sullivan of Franklin; and great-grandchildren, Deegan and Evan. Jackie is survived by Uncle “Al” Nadeau of Nashua; brother, Winston “Buddy” Carter from Amherst; and sisters, Patricia Smith of Nashua, Carol Rodman of O’Neil, Nebraska, Sylvia Silva of Manchester and Rosemary Rousseau of Merrimack. She is predeceased by brother, Laurence “Larry” Carter of Merrimack. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, in-laws and former husband, John F. Sullivan, Jr.
A Mass to celebrate Jacqueline’s life will be held on Monday, January 11 at 9:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, in Merrimack NH. The service will be live streamed at https://fb.me/e/1SkaeESvo, for those that are unable attend. Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
Those wishing to do so, may make a contribution in memory of Jacqueline to the Central NH Kidney Center at 87 Spring Street Laconia, NH 03246 or the Tilton-Northfield Professional Firefighters at PO Box 533, Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
