Ivan G. Milton, 86, and Patricia F. “Nanny” Milton, 78, of Gilmanton, passed away just hours apart on Jan. 11, in Concord Hospital, Concord.
Ivan was born on May 6, 1935, in Elgin, New Brunswick, Canada, a son of the late Frank and Alberta (Bishop) Milton. Pat was born on April 2, 1943, in Pace, Florida, a daughter of the late Victor and Ethel “Becky” (Griffin) Iverson.
Theirs was a love story for the ages. In February, Pat and Ivan would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They are survived by their two children, Mark I. Milton of Waltham, Massachusetts, and Robin (Milton) LaCouture of Ellijay, Georgia, as well as five grandchildren, Shelby LaCouture, Alex LaCouture, Sarah Milton, Caroline Milton, and Katherine Milton.
Graveside services will be held for Ivan and Patricia on Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in the Glenwood Cemetery, Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society.
Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, is handling the arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, visit peabodyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.