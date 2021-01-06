LACONIA — Irene Jeanette Caruso, 84, formerly of Pine Street, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia.
Irene was born on August 22, 1936, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Leopold Gaston and Dorothy (Welch) LaPointe.
Irene graduated from Laconia High School in 1955 and she learned to do x-ray at the hospital. She was great at her job, taking clear pictures and providing loving care to her patients. She worked for Dr. Hoffman, then for Dr. Frankie and Orthopedic at Hillside Medical Park in Gilford, and for Lakes Region General Hospital as an x-ray tech.
Irene enjoyed being an usher at the Colonial Theatre in Downtown Laconia in her youth and a Eucharistic Minister for Sacred Heart Church later in life.
Irene had a strong faith in God. She loved Angels would pass out Angel statues and pins and often handed out Angel stickers if one were good (or not) after she did one's X-ray.
Irene enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, ice skating, and many types of music. She loved going to the ocean and seeing the waves. She would stand up for herself, her family and what she believed was right. Irene had a smile for everyone and anyone. She loved people. She would stop for a crying child and clean them up or replace their dropped milk before sending them home. She was kind, loving and a shining example of a caring, compassionate human being.
Irene is survived by two daughters, Jean Caruso and Sally Grimard; brother, Robert LaPointe; sister, Shirley Wescott; and three grandchildren, Mike and Chrissy Grimard and Hunter Lucas. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband, Albert P. Caruso Jr.; daughter, Joanne Lucas; and a brother, Ronald Lapointe.
Services and burial next to her husband at Union Cemetery will be held in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Irene’s memory to a Food Bank. Irene wished to see people get enough to eat.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
