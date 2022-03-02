ALTON — Henry L. Rollins, 83, of Mt. Major Highway, died on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Concord, following complications from heart surgery. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Emily, to whom he was married for 57 years.
Henry was born on June 19, 1938 in Laconia, the son of Hiram and Mabel (Sirrell) Rollins.
Henry moved to Lawrence, MA, in his 20s where he and Emily raised their children. He was very talented mechanically and worked as a master of various trades throughout the years. He also spent many years as a heavy equipment operator. In his later years he continued to work on properties and assorted projects.
Henry loved to play cards, whether it was poker or double pinochle, as well as chess, pool, and golf. He could also be counted on to help any family member or friend at any time. He may not have the answers needed, but was always willing to figure it out.
Henry is survived by his sons, David Rollins and his fiancé Paula Pare Hogan of Gilmanton; Richard Rollins of Pembroke; Larry Rollins and wife Laurie of Danville; Rodney Rollins and wife Crystal of Derry; daughter, Brenda Joszko and husband Greg of Las Vegas, NV; and stepson, Alfred Mitchell and wife Marjo of Gilford; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Mary and Frances; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Emily (Sirrell) Rollins in 2017; his brothers, David "Sonny" and Raymond; and his sister, Roxanne.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will take place in the spring at Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
