WEBSTER — Henry Bergeron, 73, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born in Nashua on July 2, 1949, to Henry and Annette (Letourneau) Bergeron.
He is survived by his wife, Paula, Webster; his daughter, Katherine Bergeron; granddaughters, Louisa Bergeron and RoseMarie Newell, both of Tilton; grandson, Michael Davis, Concord; his sister, Sr. Mary Clare, Manchester; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sr. Annette Marie; and his brothers, Fernand (Phil) Bergeron and Gerard Bergeron.
Henry attended Our Lady of Lourdes minor seminary in Cassadaga, NY. He attended Assumption Preparatory School and got his Bachelor’s Degree and went on to Boston University earning his Master’s Degree in Theology. After obtaining his Master's, he taught Theology at Trinity High School in Manchester. During the summers while home from school, Henry worked at Woodman’s Florist in Milford. He loved working with plants and flowers and that’s where he got his green thumb and his interest in gardening went on from there.
As a child, Henry was always intrigued with numbers and counting. He ended up working as an accountant and eventually became a CPA. Henry worked for the State of New Hampshire Department of Safety as head of Field Auditing and later transferred to the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission as a Utility Rate Analyst. Henry also served for the Town of Webster as Supervisor of the Checklist. Henry retired from State service in 2009 after 30 years of service.
Henry grew up in a family that loved to play cards. He played Bridge and Bid Whist as a child. He learned to play cribbage, which really became his love. He joined the American Cribbage Congress (ACC) league and started going to tournaments. After playing in the first two tournaments, he decided he wanted to start running tournaments, which he and Paula successfully did for 20 years. Henry was proud to serve on the ACC Board of Directors.
An avid sports fan growing up in New England, he loved his Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. While at Assumption he became very interested in their basketball team.
Henry was a very loving and giving man. He was always there to offer help to anyone who needed anything. He loved his family, loved being a father, grandfather, uncle, godfather, husband, and loved his three cats. In addition, he was proud to have been a blood donor for most of his life.
Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend calling hours at the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH, on Thursday, August 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 19, at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Rd., Merrimack, NH. This will be followed by a burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Wilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, Henry’s family asks that memorial donations be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation. Donations can be made by going to www.kidney.org/.
To send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Henry Jacques Bergeron, visit the Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.