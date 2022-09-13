Hedda M. Christiani, 81

ALTON — Hedda Marina Christiani, 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2022, at her home in Alton.
Hedda was born on September 30, 1940, in New Haven, Connecticut, the second in a family of three daughters. Her mother, Dounia Bunis Christiani (née Eisengardt), was a native of the Ukraine in what was then the Russian Empire; her father, Henning Oldenburg Christiani, was a native of Denmark.
She grew up in Scarsdale, New York. After the death of her father when she was 9 years old, she traveled regularly with her mother and sisters to visit relatives in Denmark. In adulthood she settled in Boston, where she worked as an administrative assistant, and later in Alton, where she volunteered regularly with the Alton Community Church and its summer church camp programs. She loved to travel, and on her own she visited Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as Europe. She was also an intrepid road tripper, driving solo to Canada and numerous places in the U.S. where she had friends or relatives.
A devout Christian, she was active in the Park Street Church in Boston, and later the Community Church of Alton. She was also active in Republican Party politics. In 1976 she ran for State Representative for the 5th Suffolk District the General Court (the state legislature) of Massachusetts and won the Republican Primary election.
Hedda was a fabulous letter writer. Throughout her life she kept in touch with friends and relatives through her long, chatty, beautifully handwritten letters. She was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin and friend, remembering birthdays with cards and phone calls. To her nieces, great-nephews, and great-niece, she sent packages containing lovely gifts — often souvenirs that she had collected in her travels. She also sent pictures of her travels, including adventures such as riding a camel in Egypt, and witty articles clipped from the newspaper.
Since her childhood, those who knew Hedda admired her sweet and friendly disposition. She was always kind and forgiving, and generous in her spirit of concern for children and those in need.
She is survived by her sisters, Karin Christiani Komisaruk of Los Angeles and Erica Christiani Bloch of London; her nieces, Susan Alexandra Komisaruk and Catherine Komisaruk; three great-nephews and one great-niece; and cousins in the northeastern United States and in Denmark.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1 p.m. at the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to:
The Alton Bay Christian Conference Center, 5 Broadway Blvd., Alton Bay, NH 03810.
The Community Church of Alton Community Church, 20 Church St., Alton, NH 03809.
Alton Community Services, 73 Main St., Alton, NH 03809.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.