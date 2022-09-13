Hedda M. Christiani, 81

ALTON — Hedda Marina Christiani, 81, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 23, 2022, at her home in Alton.

Hedda was born on September 30, 1940, in New Haven, Connecticut, the second in a family of three daughters. Her mother, Dounia Bunis Christiani (née Eisengardt), was a native of the Ukraine in what was then the Russian Empire; her father, Henning Oldenburg Christiani, was a native of Denmark.

