CANTERBURY — Harry Ogle, 77, of Canterbury, passed away suddenly at Concord hospital after a tragic accident. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 8, 1944, the son of the late George John and Laverne (Lewis) Ogle. He was a US army veteran, who served in Korea during the Vietnam war. He worked for over 40 years for Elektrisola of Boscawen. He lived in Boscawen for a number of years moving to Canterbury over 24 years ago. He loved candlepin bowling and was a member of the men's candlepin bowling league in Concord and he also in his spare liked to dip his hands into gardening. He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn B. (Seeley) Ogle of 36 years in 2011 and also by six siblings.
He is survived by, son, Patrick A. Ogle of Minneapolis, MN; two daughters, Dianna B. Luna of Clarksville, TN and Beverly A. Watson of Hollis; seven grandchildren; brother, Robert Ogle of Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main Street, Tilton.
Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Those wishing to remember Harry in a special way can make donations in his memory to the Live & Let Live Farm Inc. 20 Paradice Lane, Chichester, NH 03258.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.