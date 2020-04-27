GILFORD — Harrison C. Spencer, 93, formerly of Gilford, NH, passed away on March 19th after a brief illness. Harry was born in Clinton, Massachusetts and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Germany during WWII.
On Veterans Day, 1950 he married Gertrude McLaughlin of Lancaster, Massachusetts. They lived in Chelmsford, Massachusetts for 17 years where Harry worked in the heavy equipment field, doing site work and road construction.
One of Harry's greatest personal achievements was obtaining his private pilot’s license. After moving to Gilford, NH in the early 1970s, Harry and Gert operated The Engine Shop on Rt. 11B. They served many local snowmobile customers during the winter and gained a loyal following of boat customers at the "gas dock" at Silver Sands Marina during the summers.
The Spencer's spent many glorious years at their home at White Sands where they hosted family and friends for cookouts and bonfires in the summer and ice fishing in the winter. Over the years their "Lake Family" grew to include families that had rented the cottages at the motel next door. Harry always found the time to take even the youngest grandchild for a quick ride in the boat and patiently taught the older grandchildren how to water-ski, fish, and navigate Saunders Bay. He spent numerous days with his grandsons on the lake in search of the ever-elusive Derby Winner. Over the years Harry earned the nickname “MacGyver” as he could fix just about anything with a screwdriver, hammer, and a roll of duct tape. His “Words and Facts from Harry’s Almanac” will continue to guide those of us that will miss him dearly.
In 2003 Harry and Gert moved to Ormond Beach, Florida where they enjoyed their retirement years until moving to Summerville, South Carolina in 2019 in order to be closer to their daughters.
Harry is survived by Gert, his wife of almost 70 years; daughters Bobbi (James) Studley of Hollywood, South Carolina and Patricia (Russell) Kelley of Kiawah Island, South Carolina; six adoring grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and to all of them he was the best Pop ever! He will also be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews and dear lifelong friends. With tenderness and love his beloved Gertie said it best at their final goodbye, "Well Harry, it has been quite a journey!”
In lieu of flowers or donations, please share in one of Harry’s greatest joys and go buy a scratch ticket. Harry would have wanted you to win!
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
