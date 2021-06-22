GROTON — Harold L. Bliss, 66, of Groton, NH, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2021.
He was born on June 27, 1954, to Gerald Bliss and Lucille (Blake) Lapoint, who also gave him three beloved younger sisters. He was raised in Bristol, NH, before moving to Groton, NH, where he resided until recently, relocating to Loudon, NH. His only wish was to be closer to his family, daughter, Megan Bliss, future son-in-law, Kenneth Surette, and grandsons, Benjamin, 2-years, and Theodore, 8-months. His two young grandsons were truly the pride and joy of his life.
Upon graduating from Newfound Memorial High School, class of ’72, he began work at Freudenberg in Bristol, NH, then continued on to Hitchiner Manufacturing in Plymouth, NH, where he worked as a tool and die setup operator. Harold excelled as a machinist in several positions throughout his life, thanks to his sharp intellect, patient nature, and love of problem solving.
In retirement, Harold enjoyed being with and helping cherished family members. He enjoyed playing the guitar, talking politics, religion, sports, and always appreciated a good joke. He will be remembered to many as a steadfast and wise old soul. His final days were spent with his daughter and grandsons, who affectionately called him “Bopo.”
He leaves behind his mother, Lucille; sisters, Geraldine Tallman, Juanita Akerman, Victoria Bliss-Calkins, Cheryl Lapoint and April Bliss; brother, Charles Gilbert; and nieces, nephews, aunt and cousin.
Harold will be laid to rest with his son Tyson on June 26th at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kingston, NH. A celebration of his life will be held with family on his birthday, June 27th.
