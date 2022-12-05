LACONIA — With deep sadness and broken hearts, we mourn the loss of Gregory S. Cadarette. Greg passed away Nov. 29, after a period of declining health. Born Christmas Eve in 1971, Greg lived locally for most of his life. Early on, he especially loved all animals. Kind and gentle-hearted Greg always attracted even the shyest cat, dog, cow, wild animal, and any creature that came near. They sensed his sweet soul and, in keeping with his family and friends, all felt blessed to be near and know his heart.

Greg is survived by two beautiful daughters Mikayla Whitney Fiske, 31, and Ellyanna Joann Cadarette, 5; and his handsome grandson, Noah Richard Paradie, 7. In 2016, Greg met and married Jeannie (Brome) Cadarette, his loving wife of seven years. They married on his birthday, Christmas Eve. Greg is also survived by his mother, Joy Cadarette, uncle Matthew Cadarette and wife Ronna; William Spooner; in-laws and many distant relatives. Also, his dog Wiggles. Greg's friendships lasted his lifetime, and he leaves behind many friends, some being Bob, Mike, Doug, Rick, Gabe, and too many more to list. Greg was predeceased by his treasured aunt Pam Moser, and his dear uncle Tim Moser is saddened to hear of Greg’s passing.

