Gregory P. Kiah, 56

SAN DIEGO, California — Gregory Paul Kiah, 56, of San Diego, California, passed away on November 12, 2022, after a sudden respiratory illness.
Greg was born on April 2, 1966, to Paul and Jane Kiah in Melrose, Massachusetts. In 1973 he moved to Meredith, New Hampshire, and attended Inter-Lakes High School, graduating in 1985. He went on to study at the University of New Hampshire and Plymouth State University. During his school days he discovered an interest in all things automotive, rebuilding a 1968 Camaro RS in his parents’ front yard. After graduation he moved to San Diego and started his own automotive and marine repair business, restoring and customizing cars and serving as a pit crew chief for an off-road racing team in Baha.
It was in San Diego that Greg met the love of his life, Victoria Staus. They wed in August 2001 and soon welcomed their son, Thomas (2005). One of Greg’s favorite things was vacationing with Tori and Thomas at his family’s camp in Freedom where they spent many summers relaxing with friends and family. Greg’s other passions were fishing, the ocean, and watching Thomas play baseball and surf.
Greg is survived by his wife, Victoria and son, Thomas; his father, Paul; sister, Catherine Borelli; and brother, Richard; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Jane.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent directly via Greg’s memorial site: https://everloved.com/life-of/gregory-kiah/ All donations are set to go directly to his wife and son as they navigate this new chapter in life.
A celebration of his life will be held in Freedom at a later date. Details will be provided by the family.
