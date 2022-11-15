Gregory P. Kiah, 56

Gregory P. Kiah, 56

SAN DIEGO, California — Gregory Paul Kiah, 56, of San Diego, California, passed away on November 12, 2022, after a sudden respiratory illness.

Greg was born on April 2, 1966, to Paul and Jane Kiah in Melrose, Massachusetts. In 1973 he moved to Meredith, New Hampshire, and attended Inter-Lakes High School, graduating in 1985. He went on to study at the University of New Hampshire and Plymouth State University. During his school days he discovered an interest in all things automotive, rebuilding a 1968 Camaro RS in his parents’ front yard. After graduation he moved to San Diego and started his own automotive and marine repair business, restoring and customizing cars and serving as a pit crew chief for an off-road racing team in Baha.

