Gregory D. Landroche, 74

Gregory David Landroche, 74, died on August 25, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on May 6, 1948, he was the son of Maxim R. and Madalene (Young) Landroche. Greg was raised in Ashland and was a 1965 graduate of Ashland High School. In July of 1967 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
After his discharge, Greg went to work at Waterville Valley as the J-Bar lift attendant. It was there that he met his wife, Carol, and they married in 1972. In 1974 Greg moved to Chula Vista, California, to attend college where he received his AA with Honors from Southwestern College and his BS with High Honors and Distinction in Business Administration from San Diego State University.
In 1979 Greg returned to New Hampshire to begin his career as an auditor with Coopers and Lybrand, Boston, and later transferred to the Manchester, NH, office. In 1983 Greg was employed by Bank of New Hampshire as Controller, later becoming SVP, CFO and Treasurer. After the sale of the bank in 1997, Greg became EVP and CFO of Atlantic Bank in Portland, Maine, and later EVP and CFO of Notre Dame College in Manchester. In 2003 he began an 8-year employment with Laconia Savings Bank as EVP and CFO until his retirement in 2011.
During his career Greg was involved with many professional and civic activities. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, NH Certified Public Accountants, Financial Executives Institute, National Association of Colleges & Universities Business Offices, New Hampshire Colleges & University Council of Chief Financial Officers, Board of Directors and past President of Northern New England Financial Executives Institute, President’s Advisory Council (Notre Dame College), Manchester Country Club Board of Directors, Chairman of the Goffstown Economic Development Council and Board of Directors and Treasurer, Crispin’s House (Goffstown, NH).
Greg always had a love for the sun and beach. He enjoyed many jaunts to Hampton Beach with his wife and friends and he vacationed in many spots throughout the Caribbean with his wife and family, always trying to attain the darkest tan. He enjoyed skiing and golf and had the opportunity to play many famous courses including St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, TPC Sawgrass and Teeth Of The Dog. He was very proud of the fact that he scored four “hole-in-ones.” He loved spending time in Florida during the winter months and, since 2006, his favorite summer pastime was enjoying his boat on Squam Lake with his wife, family and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Maxim and Madalene; and older brother, Michael Landroche.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol (Bottomley) Landroche; his brother, Peter Landroche; and his sister, Jennifer Proulx. What made Greg happiest was spending time with his children, his son, Kristoffer (Sandra) Landroche, Brandynn (Andrew) Morris, and son, Jeffrey (Keri) Landroche. In addition he adored his grandchildren Madison, Samuel and Kennedy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Rt. 25, Meredith, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charities that were dearest to him, Holy Family Catholic Church, RR 2, Box 221, Boonsville, KY 41314, or The New Hampshire Association for the Blind, 25 Walker Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.