Gregory D. Landroche, 74

Gregory D. Landroche, 74

Gregory David Landroche, 74, died on August 25, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Born in Plymouth on May 6, 1948, he was the son of Maxim R. and Madalene (Young) Landroche. Greg was raised in Ashland and was a 1965 graduate of Ashland High School. In July of 1967 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.

