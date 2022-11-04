Gloria A. Lagueux, 84

GILFORD — Gloria Arlene Lagueux, 84, of October Lane, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Gloria was born on December 27, 1935, in Laconia, the daughter of Edmund and Marie Alice (Ellsworth) Mitchell. She worked as a receptionist at Village Bank and Trust, in Gilford for 10 years, retiring in 1998.
Gloria was a member of the Lakes Region Kennel Club, Merrimack Lhasa Apso Club, American Lhasa Apso Club and the Bred Champion Lhasa Apsos Club for 40 years.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Debra Wiggin of Belmont, Lisa Bancroft of Enfield, Connecticut, and Beth Stewart of Morganton, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Corey Wiggin, Christopher Wiggin, Shamus Molloy and Brandon Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Isabella Wiggin and Sam Wiggin; and many nieces and nephews. Gloria is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Edmund Mitchell; her sisters, Eleanor Smith and Dorothy Brough; her nieces, Patty Grant and Kathleen Brough; and her nephew, Craig Smith.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164, Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Academy St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
