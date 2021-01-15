FINDLAY, Ohio — Glen E. Dillon, 87, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire, died January 11, 2021, at The Legacy at The Heritage.
He was born April 23, 1933, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, to Oscar and Maude (Gilmore) Dillon. He was a 1955 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, a veteran serving as a navigation specialist in the Air Force and briefly played for the Baltimore Colts in the National Football League before becoming successful in business. He began his career in the folding carton industry as a manufacturing supervisor. At the time of his retirement he was the Vice President of manufacturing and part owner of Universal Packaging Corporation in Bow, New Hampshire.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Patsy) Dillon; parents; his sons, Captain Gary S. Dillon USMC, Steven G. Dillon and Michael S. Dillon; and his brothers, Don and Paul Dillon.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Dillon and wife Mary Beth of Findlay, OH; daughters-in-law, Holly Dillon of Meredith, New Hampshire, and Helen Dillon of Portland, Maine; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Oscar Dillon of Lexington, Kentucky.
He will be fondly remembered as a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Legacy and Bridge Home Health and Hospice for their care and love for Glen. Glen (and Patsy) enjoyed participating in events at The University of Findlay and valued education and the area of occupational therapy that focuses on dementia and independence during aging. Memorial donations can be made to the Occupational Therapy Program, University of Findlay.
A private service will be held at a later date in New Hampshire. Online condolences may be made at coldrencrates.com. Arrangements are in the care of Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, OH.
