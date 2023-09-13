Gertrude Spencer 

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Gertrude (McLaughlin) Spencer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister,and cherished friend was reunited with her beloved husband Harry on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Gert was born Sept. 11, 1927, to John E. and Gertrude (Kirby) McLaughlin of Lancaster, Massachusetts.
She married Harrison Spencer of Clinton, Massachusetts, on Nov. 11, 1950. They moved to Chelmsford, Massachusetts, in early 1952, where they lived for 18 years before moving to Gilford, New Hampshire. The Spencers spent many glorious years at their home at White Sands on Saunders Bay, a favorite gathering place for their grandchildren, extended family and friends, both summer and winter. Water skiing, fishing and cookouts on the beach were enjoyed by all. The perpetual beach bums, Gert and her friends Phyllis and Kay, were often found at Salisbury or Rye Beach on their days off, basking in the sun. Upon their retirement, Gert and Harry moved to Ormond Beach, Florida, before moving to South Carolina to be closer to their daughters.
Gert will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kind and caring nature, and her quick sense of humor. She faithfully sent every family member cards on their birthdays and anniversaries every year. She was proud of her Irish heritage.
We hope that the words of this poem will remind you of Gert's gentle nature.
I want to age like sea glass. Smoothed by tides, not broken.
I want the currents of life to toss me around, shake me up and leave me feeling washed clean.
I want my hard edges to soften as the years pass, made not weak, but supple.
I want to ride the waves, go with the flow, and feel the impact of the surging tides rolling in and out.
I want to age like sea glass so that when people see the old woman I'll become, they'll embrace all that I am.
They'll marvel at my exquisite nature, hold me gently in their hands, and be awed by my well-earned patina.
Neither flashy nor dull, just a perfect luster.
Gert is survived by her daughters, Bobbi and James Studley of Hollywood, South Carolina, and Patricia and Russell Kelley of Kiawah Island, South Carolina; six adoring grandchildren and their spouses; and 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Virginia Fidrocki of Milton, Massachusetts; and her brother, James McLaughlin of Brooksville, Florida. She will also be missed and fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
At Gert's request, there will not be a service at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to The Lakes Region Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 766 Center Harbor, NH 03226, or to the charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
