MEREDITH — Geraldine L. (Olsen) Dickinson, 90, passed away on April 4, 2021 at Concord Hospital following a brief illness.
Gerry was born December 12, 1930, in Englewood, Colorado, and never lost her love for Colorado despite living in New Hampshire for almost 70 years.
She is survived by her husband, Dana L. Dickinson, and son Clifford Dickinson, both of Meredith; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ginny Olson of Centennial, CO; her sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Shirley Olsen of Highlands Ranch, CO; and several nieces and nephews, including her great-nephews, Devin Carroll of Philadelphia, PA, and Shane Carroll of Milford, NH, with whom she had a special relationship. She also leaves dear friends, Jan Gallagher and Joanie Robinson, with whom she loved to hunt for bargains at the Christmas Tree Shoppe and TJ Maxx.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Clifford and Georgia (Kaufmann) Olsen; her brother, Lawrence Olsen; and her son, Mark Dickinson.
Gerry was a 1948 graduate of Englewood High School. She worked for Bell Telephone as a telephone operator, transferring from Colorado to New Hampshire when she married Dana. After they started a family, she worked for Annalee Enterprises and for Grants, Inc., before finding her calling at Lang Street School in Meredith. There she assisted teachers and students alike and supervised the playground. She loved all the kids, especially those who were just a little bit naughty, and would entertain her family with the funny things the kids said or did. She remained within the Meredith school system for some thirty years, helping to guide three generations of students.
Gerry loved to exercise and remained active until the end of her life. For many years, she walked laps in the very early morning at the high school track. Later, she had a daily 3 mile route closer to home. She loved to shovel snow (even from the porch roof!), took justifiable pride in the beautiful window boxes she created, adamantly refused to get a dryer because clothes smelled better when they dry outside, and baked the best cookies.
Her family is honoring her wish, stated many times over the years, that there be no services to mark her passing. Those who wish to honor and celebrate Gerry's life would do it best by spending time with a child, take him or her to the park or playground or read them a story, show a kindness to someone, or make a donation to a favorite charity.
