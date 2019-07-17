LACONIA — Frederick W. Johnson, 76, of Belle Isle, Florida, and Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Orlando Health.
He was the beloved husband of Karen (Brady) Johnson with whom he had celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Fred (Jack) was raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts, the son of the late Fred and Irene Johnson. Fred was a graduate of Swampscott High School and attended Boston University.
Fred had a long and distinguished career with New England Telephone and AT&T. He began his career in Greater Boston, continued in Portland, Maine, and finally retired in Orlando, Florida. Following his retirement, he continued in several consulting assignments.
He was the devoted dad to Kelly Wildermuth of Denver, Colorado. He endeavored to be her biggest cheerleader and mentor. He was beyond proud of his loving and accomplished daughter. He was also the beloved mentor and buddy to Christian and Nick of Laconia, of whom he was incredibly and forever proud.
Fred (Jack) was full of fun most of his life and enjoyed many hobbies. He was passionate about his more than four decades of Golden Retrievers. He was an accomplished boater on Lake Winnipesaukee and he loved his time on the water with his family and friends. He also greatly enjoyed the classic car hobby in Florida.
Visitation took place on July 9, followed by a Memorial Service, at the Cary Hand Colonial Funeral Home in Orlando.
A celebration of his life will take place later this summer at his beloved Mallard Cove in New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid Florida, www.grrmf.org; or to Wounded Warriors Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.