Frank T. Drever

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Frank Thomas Drever, passed away on July 26, 2021, with Cecelia (TeeDee), his loving wife of 61 years, by his side. At the time of his passing Frank lived in Vermont, where those around him enjoyed his humor and warm spirit.
Frank was born in Milford, MA, son of the late Thomas and Alice (Thomas) Drever.
Frank is remembered by family, friends and those close to him as a man who always had a story, particularly those about his work, family and their adventures.
As a resident of the Lakes Region area of NH for most of his life, Frank made many friends through school, work, and hobbies at Laconia High School, Kings Grant Inn (where he met his wife), and the Sports Car Club of NH.
Frank was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marines, stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C. where he was trained as a radio operator.
He enjoyed his career as telephone lineman and supervisor with New England Telephone for 41 years through all its mergers and name changes. He had an in depth knowledge of telephone repair often working long hours through storms and power outages throughout NH. He could offer directions to most from telephone pole numbers. In his retirement he loved collecting telephone insulators.
Frank was also a gardener, a fix-it man and very creative. He was known by neighbors for his garden. It was not uncommon to find someone in his backyard helping themselves to rhubarb, squash or other veggies he offered.
He could cane a chair, build miniatures and fix most anything brought to him. His talents included building a large train table in the basement, supposedly for his children.
He was a frequent volunteer with Special Olympics and at Our Lady of Lakes Church in Lakeport, NH, where he called out bingo numbers, lead banter, and helped with projects around the church. Frank was happy to give his time, talents, and treasures, but asked nothing in return.
Frank’s greatest passion, however, was his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Frank happily supported Cecelia in her endeavors, participated/supported his children’s school, work, and hobbies. Even in his later years, Frank loved to tell stories and display pictures of his family’s achievements, particularly his grandchildren. He is known to extended family as Uncle Frank who always had a joke.
The family would like to thank all those that were close to Frank and cared for him in his last couple of years. You made his life healthy, full and happy.
Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cecelia (TeeDee) Drever; his brother, Robert Drever and his wife Ginny of Washington; his son, Christopher Drever and wife Jacqueline of New Hampshire; his daughters, Amy Altadonna of Colorado and Paula Van Meter of New York; his son, Michael Drever and his wife Clare LaGroue of Colorado; his grandchildren, Aden Van Meter, David Quayle, Alice Barrow, Rex Barrow and his partner Katie Herion, Amy Drever, and Thomas Drever; a great-granddaughter, Irelia Grace Barrow; and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his sister, Blanche Sleeper and a granddaughter, Christine Drever.
The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Graveside Service will follow the Mass at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Frank’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472, or online at www.alz.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.