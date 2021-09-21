Frank L. Roach, 27 years of age, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Frank was born in Haverhill, MA, on October 7, 1993. He was a graduate of Newfound Regional High School. He worked as a laborer for MaineWorks in Portland, ME, for the past year.
Frankie loved life and loved it to the fullest. He loved all the people whose lives he touched and never held back. He found joy being active and playing sports, going fishing, skateboarding and spending time with family and friends. Most of all he loved to laugh with everyone and to help anyone he could or needed him.
To my son “you lost your way on this journey, trying to find your way home; God will keep you safe and loved. You will always be in our hearts forever, till we meet again.”
Frank is survived by his daughter Mackenzie; his parents Bonnie and Jim Tisdale; brothers Joseph and Michael Roach; his nieces Chloe Deneault, Maryellen and Claire Roach; his grandparents Richard and Sandra Roach and Sandra Tisdale; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends he called family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Newfound High School football field at 11 a.m.
