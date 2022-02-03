HARTFORD, Conn. — Frank A. Merwin, 86, and formerly of Tilton, passed away in Hartford, CT.
He was born October 23, 1935 to Frank and Irene “Babcock” Merwin in Willamantic, CT. After attending schools in Connecticut, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1973 he moved his family from Connecticut to New Hampshire, where he and his wife Betty opened Merwin’s Gun Shop in West Franklin, later moving the business to Tilton.
Frank spent many years as a member of the Franklin Rescue Squad, and for many years, with his wife, taught Hunter Safety. His greatest passion in life was as a gunsmith. I don’t think there ever was a gun he couldn’t repair or make. He and Betty enjoyed their later years taking camping trips, traveling all over in their camper.
Frank was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Merwin in December of 2005, and his son Bruce W. DiBartolo in May 2017.
He is survived by his two sons, Anthony D. DiBartolo of Colchester, CT, and Mark A. Merwin of Pembroke; and his daughter, Lynne “A” Merwin of Northfield; his brothers, David Merwin and Mike Merwin; his sisters, Nancy Merwin and Shelly Merwin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.