LACONIA — Francis S. Bladecki Jr., 64, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Frank was born September 9, 1957 in LaPorte, IN, to Francis S. Bladecki Sr. and Doris May (Osgood) Palmer.
He worked in the restaurant business for 45 years. He enjoyed watching black and white movies and listening to and studying older country music.
Frank leaves behind his mother Doris May Palmer of New Hampton, NH; his brothers, Vern Bladecki and Joe Bladecki of Laconia, NH, and Tom Bladecki of Manchester, NH; and his sisters, Doris Russin of New Hampton, NH, Trudi Cozzens, of Lusby, MD, and Vicki Rafferty of Martinsburg, PA. He is predeceased by his father.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be in the Spring at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.